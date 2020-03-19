Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 16, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 16, 2020:

Ewing, Jeremy Michael – Violate Protective Order

Ferguson-George, Shelby Savanna – Hold for Harris County-Theft

Olszak, Michael Glenn – Hold for Travis County-Violate Bond or Protective Order

Randolph, Carson Brett – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Vogler, Christopher Michael – Hold for Mont Belvieu PD – Disorderly Conduct and Hold for Mont Belvieu PD – Criminal Mischief

Williams, Dedrick Osha – Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Mischief, Bond Forfeiture-Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance and Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Mischief

Wilson, William David – False Alarm or Report

