Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 16, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 16, 2020:

  • Ewing, Jeremy Michael – Violate Protective Order
  • Ferguson-George, Shelby Savanna – Hold for Harris County-Theft
  • Olszak, Michael Glenn – Hold for Travis County-Violate Bond or Protective Order
  • Randolph, Carson Brett – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Vogler, Christopher Michael – Hold for Mont Belvieu PD – Disorderly Conduct and Hold for Mont Belvieu PD – Criminal Mischief
  • Williams, Dedrick Osha – Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Mischief, Bond Forfeiture-Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance and Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Mischief
  • Wilson, William David – False Alarm or Report
