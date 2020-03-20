Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 18, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 18, 2020:
- Baker, Demonta Sam – Revocation of Probation-Failure to Identify
- Espinoza, Joaquin – Driving While Intoxicated
- Garrett, Jonathan Dwayne – Burglary of a Habitation With Intend Other Felony, Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Criminal Trespass
- Herndon, Misty Dawn – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Disorderly Conduct
- Kennedy, Justin Gus – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Roberts, Scherauna Kaye – Revocation of Community Supervision
- Semien, Xavier Lee – Resisting Arrest and Theft of Property