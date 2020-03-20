Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 18, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 18, 2020:

  • Baker, Demonta Sam – Revocation of Probation-Failure to Identify
  • Espinoza, Joaquin – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Garrett, Jonathan Dwayne – Burglary of a Habitation With Intend Other Felony, Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Criminal Trespass
  • Herndon, Misty Dawn – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Disorderly Conduct
  • Kennedy, Justin Gus – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Roberts, Scherauna Kaye – Revocation of Community Supervision
  • Semien, Xavier Lee – Resisting Arrest and Theft of Property
