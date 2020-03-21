Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 19, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 19, 2020:

  • Anderson, Aaron John William – Hold for Brazoria County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Hold for Galveston County – Criminal Trespass
  • Armstrong, Tom Dennis Jr. – Failure to Appear and Driving While License Invalid
  • Fertig, Brandon Kyle – Criminal Trespass
  • Hayes, Charles Wayne – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License
  • Moore, Carnell Deion – Revocation of Probation-Theft
  • Moore, John Robert – Theft of Property
  • Roy, Indyia Nicolette – Hold for Harris County-Prostitution and Hold for Harris County-Credit/Debit Card Abuse
  • Sink, Sean Kevin – Bond Forfeiture-Theft
  • Smith, Brittany Michelle – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest or Detention With Vehicle
  • Swearingen, Lori Beth – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear
