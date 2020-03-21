Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 19, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 19, 2020:

Anderson, Aaron John William – Hold for Brazoria County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Hold for Galveston County – Criminal Trespass

Armstrong, Tom Dennis Jr. – Failure to Appear and Driving While License Invalid

Fertig, Brandon Kyle – Criminal Trespass

Hayes, Charles Wayne – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License

Moore, Carnell Deion – Revocation of Probation-Theft

Moore, John Robert – Theft of Property

Roy, Indyia Nicolette – Hold for Harris County-Prostitution and Hold for Harris County-Credit/Debit Card Abuse

Sink, Sean Kevin – Bond Forfeiture-Theft

Smith, Brittany Michelle – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest or Detention With Vehicle

Swearingen, Lori Beth – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear

