Paul Anthony Theriot, 63, of Moss Hill, TX passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Cameron, LA surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 25, 1956, in Houston, TX to the late LeeRoy and Evelyn Theriot.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Belinda Theriot; brothers, Johnny Theriot, Mark Theriot, Tommy Theriot, and Lee Theriot.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son’s, Tad Theriot wife Melissa of Cameron, LA, John Paul Theriot and wife Jennifer of Raywood, John-David Theriot and fiancé Haylie of Moss Hill, and Kirt Theriot and wife Kelli of Edwards, CA; daughters, Tonya Villalon and husband Nik of Baytown, and Destiny Theriot of Hardin; step-son, Ben Burton and fiancé Ashley of Hardin; step-daughter, Audrey Burton of Hardin; brothers, Rusty Theriot and wife Veronica of Dayton, Terry Theriot and wife Starla of Dayton, and Mike Theriot and wife Carol of Houston; sisters, Bonnie McKinney of Dayton, Annette Simmons of Humble, and Angie Tanner and husband David of Liberty; grandchildren, Krista, Alexis, Skylor, Leilan, Alyssa, Riley, Blake, Alex, Abigail, Tara, and Kinsley; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.

A gathering of Mr. Theriot’s family and friends will be Monday, March 23, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Faith & Family Funeral Services.



Honoring Mr. Theriot as pallbearers will be Leilan Theriot, Skylor Theriot, Blake Theriot, Alex Theriot, Riley Hollingsworth, and Luke Melton.

