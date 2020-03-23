Huntsman answers urgent calls for help in the fight against COVID-19

In response to an urgent appeal by Swiss authorities, Huntsman Corporation of The Woodlands announced on Monday that it will begin making hydro alcoholic solution to produce hand sanitizer in the Swiss Canton of Vaud and the General Hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland.

At its manufacturing site in Monthey, Switzerland, Huntsman will produce approximately 50 tons of hand sanitizer to donate free of charge to hospitals and pharmacies, which are now facing increasing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic and constrained supply of the product.

The first shipment of five tons is expected to be delivered immediately. More production is planned to ensure a stable supply of between three tons and five tons per week as required to help safeguard medical staff, patients and the public.

In recent weeks, Huntsman contributed its chemical products to the fight against the coronavirus COVID-19 in China. The company donated methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) to enable the manufacture of prefabricated polyurethane insulation panels for hospital construction, and TEROL® polyester polyols, ZEROSTAT® NWand PHOBOL® NW-MD, to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical personnel fighting the coronavirus.

“We are very humbled to be in a position to contribute what we do every day to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Peter Huntsman, Chairman, President and CEO of Huntsman Corporation. “As this virus makes its way to every continent, we will continue to leverage our experience and knowledge in other regions, including the U.S.”

