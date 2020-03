The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 20, 2020:

Benita, Crystal Linda – Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance of Minor-second offense

Jansen, Jared Christian – Probation Violation

Moore, Matthew Thomas – Probation Violation

Rayburn, Emilee Nichole – Amended Order

Ruggeri, Joshua Daniel – Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person With Intent to Cause Bodily Injury

Wolf, Brianne Kara – Public Intoxication

Benita, Crystal Linda

Jansen, Jared Christian

Moore, Matthew

Rayburn, Emilee Nichole

Ruggeri, Joshua Daniel

Wolf, Brianne

Share this: Twitter

Facebook