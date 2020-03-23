Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 21, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 21, 2020:

Coleman, Valeman Patrick – Parole Violation

Crysel, Jarrid James – Indecency With a Child-Exposes

Edwards, Jordan Delano – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Disregard Stop Sign and Failure to Appear

Fisher, Amity Jolynn – Probation Violation

Jones, Dalton McKay – Assault/Family Violence

Martinez-Soria, Jose Manuel – Assault

McDuffie, Barry II – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Robledo, Blas Del Angel – Public Intoxication

Wright, Shelbi Ryann – Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution

Coleman, Valeman Patrick

Crysel, Jarrid James

Fisher, Amity Jolynn

Jones, Dalton McKay

Martinez-Soria, Jose Manuel

Robledo, Blas Del Angel

Wright, Shelbi Ryann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

