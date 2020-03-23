Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 21, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 21, 2020:

  • Coleman, Valeman Patrick – Parole Violation
  • Crysel, Jarrid James – Indecency With a Child-Exposes
  • Edwards, Jordan Delano – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Disregard Stop Sign and Failure to Appear
  • Fisher, Amity Jolynn – Probation Violation
  • Jones, Dalton McKay – Assault/Family Violence
  • Martinez-Soria, Jose Manuel – Assault
  • McDuffie, Barry II – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Robledo, Blas Del Angel – Public Intoxication
  • Wright, Shelbi Ryann – Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution
