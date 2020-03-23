Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 21, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 21, 2020:
- Coleman, Valeman Patrick – Parole Violation
- Crysel, Jarrid James – Indecency With a Child-Exposes
- Edwards, Jordan Delano – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Disregard Stop Sign and Failure to Appear
- Fisher, Amity Jolynn – Probation Violation
- Jones, Dalton McKay – Assault/Family Violence
- Martinez-Soria, Jose Manuel – Assault
- McDuffie, Barry II – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Robledo, Blas Del Angel – Public Intoxication
- Wright, Shelbi Ryann – Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution