NEAL FUNERAL HOME: Roy Martin Guthrie was born on Saturday, April 26, 1958, in Jefferson County, and passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Conroe, Texas at the age of 61. Roy was preceded in death by his father, Beverly Solon Guthrie, sisters, Julie Diane Helling, and Patricia Smith, son in law, Kennard Lee Reeves, Jr., and grandson, Roy Wade Rollins. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Carrie Nell Guthrie; his loving wife of 42 years Kathryn Guthrie; daughters, Ruby Ann Napiorski and husband Christopher, Rosie Mae Guthrie and John Rollins, Roxana Ann Lee and husband Ricky; brothers, George Presley Guthrie, David Guthrie, Kenneth Guthrie and wife Donna; sisters, Beverly Cox, Cynthia Guthrie, Connie Plummer and husband Larry; grandchildren, Ashlei, Jesse, Patrick, Kenny, Jeremy Martin, Joseph, Christian, Noble, Justice, Kathryn, Brandon, Roy, Brenna, and Anthony; great grandchildren, Zechariah and 2 on the way; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made directly to Neal Funeral Home.

