The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 22, 2020:

Deleon, Ricardo Angel – Public Intoxication

Emmert, Kaytlynn Taylor – Bond Forfeiture-Assault

Pyatt, Adam Elija – Public Intoxication

Deleon, Ricardo Angel

Emmert, Kaytlynn Taylor

Pyatt, Adam Elija

Share this: Twitter

Facebook