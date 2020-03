The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 23, 2020:

Bazan, Misty Shalon – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Green, Paula Denise – Public Intoxication

Havard, Bruce Wayne Jr. – Assault/Family Violence

Nunley, Sharon Lynn – Disorderly Conduct

Trahan, Gilbert Charles III – Possession of Marijuana

Venegas, Jose Santos – Assault

