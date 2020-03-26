Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 24, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 24, 2020:

Adams, James Ray III – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Aguirre, Karina – Robbery

Brown, Ethan Thomas – Violate Conditions of Bond/Protective Order two times within 12 months

Carter, Amanda Dawn – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid

Delcid, Maria Adela – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Greene, Taylor Virginia – Credit/Debit Card Abuse

Howard, Angela Lynette – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Vanderpool, Mandy Bentley – Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Adams, James Ray III

Aguirre, Karina

Brown, Ethan Thomas

Delcid, Maria Adela

Greene, Taylor Virginia

Howard, Angela Lynette

Vanderpool, Mandy Bentley

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

