Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 25, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 25, 2020:
- Antonio, Juan Manuel – Public Intoxication
- Benitez-Mejia, Jose Ismael – Public Intoxication
- Bishop, Jess – Parole Violation
- Brandon, James Albert – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Clay, Ronika Rasha – No Driver’s License
- Douglas, Hubert Alfred Jr. – Revocation of Community Supervision
- Green, Paula Denise – Public Intoxication
- Hamilton, Arno Darwin Jr. – Aggravated Robbery and Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Habitation
- Hayes, Ryan Lee – Public Intoxication
- Martin, Crystal – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Moren, Crystal Nadine – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Myers, Eric Neal – Assault/Family Violence
- Prichard, Jordan Tyler – Possession of Marijuana
- Sumrall, Trulie Reaa – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
- Venegas-Medera, Pedro Pablo – Assault