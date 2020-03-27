Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 25, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 25, 2020:

  • Antonio, Juan Manuel – Public Intoxication
  • Benitez-Mejia, Jose Ismael – Public Intoxication
  • Bishop, Jess – Parole Violation
  • Brandon, James Albert – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Clay, Ronika Rasha – No Driver’s License
  • Douglas, Hubert Alfred Jr. – Revocation of Community Supervision
  • Green, Paula Denise – Public Intoxication
  • Hamilton, Arno Darwin Jr. – Aggravated Robbery and Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Habitation
  • Hayes, Ryan Lee – Public Intoxication
  • Martin, Crystal – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Moren, Crystal Nadine – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Myers, Eric Neal – Assault/Family Violence
  • Prichard, Jordan Tyler – Possession of Marijuana
  • Sumrall, Trulie Reaa – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
  • Venegas-Medera, Pedro Pablo – Assault
  • Antonio, Juan Manuel
  • Benitez-Mejia, Jose Ismael
  • Bishop, Jess
  • Brandon, James Albert
  • Douglas, Hubert Alfred Jr.
  • Green, Paula Denise
  • Hamilton, Arno Darwin Jr.
  • Hayes, Ryan Lee
  • Martin, Crystal
  • Myers, Eric Neal
  • Prichard, Jordan Tyler
  • Venegas-Medera, Pedro Pablo

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.