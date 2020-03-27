Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 25, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 25, 2020:

Antonio, Juan Manuel – Public Intoxication

Benitez-Mejia, Jose Ismael – Public Intoxication

Bishop, Jess – Parole Violation

Brandon, James Albert – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Clay, Ronika Rasha – No Driver’s License

Douglas, Hubert Alfred Jr. – Revocation of Community Supervision

Green, Paula Denise – Public Intoxication

Hamilton, Arno Darwin Jr. – Aggravated Robbery and Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Habitation

Hayes, Ryan Lee – Public Intoxication

Martin, Crystal – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Moren, Crystal Nadine – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Myers, Eric Neal – Assault/Family Violence

Prichard, Jordan Tyler – Possession of Marijuana

Sumrall, Trulie Reaa – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

Venegas-Medera, Pedro Pablo – Assault

