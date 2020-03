The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 26, 2020:

Bourbon, Joshua Neal – Disorderly Conduct

Delgado, Lauro Jr. – Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault

Weaver, Robert Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Whitfield, Stephon – Bond Revocation

Williams, Charles Traron – Hold for Harris County-Assault

