Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 27, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 27, 2020:

Abernathy, Joshua Wayne – Disorderly Conduct

Bankhead, Teddrick Daniel – Possession of Marijuana

Marshall, Rodney James – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

McMullen, Aaron Richard – Amended Order

Nizamani, Rizwan Ahmed – Assault of a Public Servant, Deadly Conduct-Discharging Firearms, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Criminal Mischief

Pagan, Gil III – Parole Violation

Paris, Joel Thomson – Possession of Marijuana

Abernathy, Joshua Wayne

Bankhead, Teddrick Daniel

Marshall, Rodney James

McMullen, Aaron Richard

Nizamani, Rizwan Ahmed

Pagan, Gil III

Paris, Joel Thomson

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

