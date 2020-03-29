Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 27, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 27, 2020:

  • Abernathy, Joshua Wayne – Disorderly Conduct
  • Bankhead, Teddrick Daniel – Possession of Marijuana
  • Marshall, Rodney James – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • McMullen, Aaron Richard – Amended Order
  • Nizamani, Rizwan Ahmed – Assault of a Public Servant, Deadly Conduct-Discharging Firearms, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Criminal Mischief
  • Pagan, Gil III – Parole Violation
  • Paris, Joel Thomson – Possession of Marijuana
