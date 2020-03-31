Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 29, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 29, 2020:

Dickerson, Harold – Parole Violation

Hymer, William Scott – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Laster, Heavyne Shariayah – Evading Arrest or Detention, Failure to Appear, Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information

Pennington, Mark Edward – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Shirley, Andrew Shane – Public Intoxication

Shoults, Alton Junior – Criminal Trespass

Squier, Kimberly Michelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Trahan, Gilbert Charles III – Disorderly Conduct

Dickerson, Harold

Hymer, William Scott

Laster, Heavyne Shariayah

Pennington, Mark Edward

Shirley, Andrew Shane

Shoults, Alton Junior

Squier, Kimberly Michelle

Trahan, Gilbert Charles III

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

