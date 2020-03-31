Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 29, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 29, 2020:
- Dickerson, Harold – Parole Violation
- Hymer, William Scott – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Laster, Heavyne Shariayah – Evading Arrest or Detention, Failure to Appear, Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
- Pennington, Mark Edward – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Shirley, Andrew Shane – Public Intoxication
- Shoults, Alton Junior – Criminal Trespass
- Squier, Kimberly Michelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Trahan, Gilbert Charles III – Disorderly Conduct