Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 30, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 30, 2020:

Carr, Tyrone Jerome – Theft of Service, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, Parole Violation and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Citizen, Christopher Paul – Resisting Arrest or Transport

Cowan, Kenneth Dale – Disorderly Conduct

Delahoussaye, Charles Trent – Criminal Trespass

Flores, Nolberto Jr. – Hold for Hays County

Herrera-Lopez, Juan Pablo – Aggravated Assault and Public Intoxication

Kirchner, Dan Franklin Jr. – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture-Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

McCarty, Misty Michelle – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated, third or more and Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Shealy, James Edgar – Theft of Material and Theft of Service, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Swearingen, Lori Beth – Operating Motor Vehicle Without Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear

Thigpen, Jarrett Sloan – Revocation of Probation-Theft of Property

Torres, Robert Isaac – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plates/Registration

Wickliff, Joseph Javonte – Assault

