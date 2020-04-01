Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 30, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 30, 2020:

  • Carr, Tyrone Jerome – Theft of Service, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, Parole Violation and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Citizen, Christopher Paul – Resisting Arrest or Transport
  • Cowan, Kenneth Dale – Disorderly Conduct
  • Delahoussaye, Charles Trent – Criminal Trespass
  • Flores, Nolberto Jr. – Hold for Hays County
  • Herrera-Lopez, Juan Pablo – Aggravated Assault and Public Intoxication
  • Kirchner, Dan Franklin Jr. – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture-Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • McCarty, Misty Michelle – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated, third or more and Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Shealy, James Edgar – Theft of Material and Theft of Service, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000
  • Swearingen, Lori Beth – Operating Motor Vehicle Without Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear
  • Thigpen, Jarrett Sloan – Revocation of Probation-Theft of Property
  • Torres, Robert Isaac – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plates/Registration
  • Wickliff, Joseph Javonte – Assault
