Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 30, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 30, 2020:
- Carr, Tyrone Jerome – Theft of Service, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, Parole Violation and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Citizen, Christopher Paul – Resisting Arrest or Transport
- Cowan, Kenneth Dale – Disorderly Conduct
- Delahoussaye, Charles Trent – Criminal Trespass
- Flores, Nolberto Jr. – Hold for Hays County
- Herrera-Lopez, Juan Pablo – Aggravated Assault and Public Intoxication
- Kirchner, Dan Franklin Jr. – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture-Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- McCarty, Misty Michelle – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated, third or more and Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Shealy, James Edgar – Theft of Material and Theft of Service, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000
- Swearingen, Lori Beth – Operating Motor Vehicle Without Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear
- Thigpen, Jarrett Sloan – Revocation of Probation-Theft of Property
- Torres, Robert Isaac – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plates/Registration
- Wickliff, Joseph Javonte – Assault