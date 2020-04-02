Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 31, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 31, 2020:

Ball, Ariel – Hold for Harris County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Hold for Harris County-Criminal Mischief

Barnes, Steven Lane – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Calderon, Eliseo III – Theft of Property

Campos, Yrvin – Resisting Arrest or Transport

Himburg, Russell Terrell – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Mills, Allison Kay – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Smith, Ronald Leon – Bond Forfeiture

Trahan, Gilbert Charles III – Burglary of a Building

