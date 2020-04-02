Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 31, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 31, 2020:

  • Ball, Ariel – Hold for Harris County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Hold for Harris County-Criminal Mischief
  • Barnes, Steven Lane – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Calderon, Eliseo III – Theft of Property
  • Campos, Yrvin – Resisting Arrest or Transport
  • Himburg, Russell Terrell – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Mills, Allison Kay – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Smith, Ronald Leon – Bond Forfeiture
  • Trahan, Gilbert Charles III – Burglary of a Building
