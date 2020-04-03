Liberty County Jail Arrest Report, April 1, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 1, 2020:

Alexander, Katherine Elizabeth – Open Container in a Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Violate Promise to Appear, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Ballou, Chance Wayne Jr. – Speeding

Holcomb, Anna Marie – Hold for Harris County

Redmon, Johnathan Ledarren – Hold for Harris County-Theft of Property, Possession With Intent to Promote Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography

Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Disorderly Conduct

Stolich, Michael Paul – Disorderly Conduct-Fighting

Surber, Andrew Scott – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Comply With Curfew and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

