Liberty County Jail Arrest Report, April 1, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 1, 2020:

  • Alexander, Katherine Elizabeth – Open Container in a Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Violate Promise to Appear, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Ballou, Chance Wayne Jr. – Speeding
  • Holcomb, Anna Marie – Hold for Harris County
  • Redmon, Johnathan Ledarren – Hold for Harris County-Theft of Property, Possession With Intent to Promote Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography
  • Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Disorderly Conduct
  • Stolich, Michael Paul – Disorderly Conduct-Fighting
  • Surber, Andrew Scott – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Comply With Curfew and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Alexander, Katherine Elizabeth
  • Holcomb, Anna Marie
  • Redmon, Johnathan Ledarren
  • Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn
  • Stolich, Michael Paul
  • Surber, Andrew Scott

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.