Liberty County Jail Arrest Report, April 1, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 1, 2020:
- Alexander, Katherine Elizabeth – Open Container in a Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Violate Promise to Appear, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Ballou, Chance Wayne Jr. – Speeding
- Holcomb, Anna Marie – Hold for Harris County
- Redmon, Johnathan Ledarren – Hold for Harris County-Theft of Property, Possession With Intent to Promote Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography
- Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Disorderly Conduct
- Stolich, Michael Paul – Disorderly Conduct-Fighting
- Surber, Andrew Scott – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Comply With Curfew and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon