The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 2, 2020:

Brandon, Danny Matthew – Resisting Arrest

Helm, Rodney C – Theft of Property

Hunt, Brian Dwayne – Revocation of Community Supervision- Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ogle, Courtney Laneah – Driving While License Invalid

