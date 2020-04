The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 3, 2020:

Medrano, Veronica Yesenia – Failure to Comply With Curfew/Violation of Emergency Management Plan

Perry, Devin Yronne – Public Intoxication

Spier, Jake Russell – Assault/Family Violence

Venegas-Santoyo, Jose Santos – Failure to Comply With Curfew

