Liberty County jail arrest report, April 4, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 4, 2020:
- Barnes, Joe Glenn – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Garrett, Dustin Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Stone, Shaina Rene – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Violation of Emergency Management Plan and Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
- Waltrapp, Misti Renee – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity