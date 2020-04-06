Liberty County jail arrest report, April 4, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 4, 2020:

  • Barnes, Joe Glenn – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Garrett, Dustin Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Stone, Shaina Rene – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Violation of Emergency Management Plan and Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
  • Waltrapp, Misti Renee – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

