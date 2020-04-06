Liberty County reports seventh case of COVID-19

Liberty County is reporting the seventh case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in a South Liberty County resident. The person is a male in his 40s-50s who was in contact with a known case of COVID-19. The person is currently experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting Liberty County in identifying any close contacts of the patient while he was sick, so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested, if needed.

There are things everyone can do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then wash your hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Minimizing exposure is especially important for people who are 65 and older, or who have an underlying health condition like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer. People in those groups have a higher risk of developing severe disease if they do get COVID-19, and the safest thing for them during an outbreak will be to stay home as much as possible and minimize close contact with other people. To get ready, they should talk to their doctor about getting additional prescription medications and have enough household items and groceries on hand to stay home as needed.

