The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 5, 2020:

Brantley, Jerry Lee – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Carpentier, Jessica Michelle – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Richards, Joshua Ryan – Public Intoxication

