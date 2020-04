The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 6, 2020:

Byrd, Nathan Robert – Public Intoxication

Cabello, Juan Manuel Jr. – Theft of Property

Escalante, Daniel – Aggravated Robbery

Everett, Triniti Lynn – Theft of Property

Lewis, Chaderick Lamar – Assault by Threat

Roldan-Rodriguez, Alejandro – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Reckless Driving and Possession of Marijuana

Byrd, Nathan Robert

Cabello, Juan Manuel Jr.

Escalante, Daniel

Everett, Triniti Lynn

Lewis, Chaderick Lamar

Roldan-Rodriguez, Alejandro

Share this: Twitter

Facebook