The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 7, 2020:

Bass, Heather Nicole – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Lewis, Joshua Jeremiah – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Ortiz, Reymundo Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Riegert, Nathan Alexander – Public Intoxication

