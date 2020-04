The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 9, 2020:

Burks, Phillip Eugene – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Gray, Stephen Michael – Possession With Intent to Promote Child Pornography

Tyler, Nicholas Cameron – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Burks, Phillip Eugene

Gray, Stephen Michael

Tyler, Nicholas Cameron

Share this: Twitter

Facebook