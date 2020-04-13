Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 10, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 10, 2020:

Collins, Dalton Hugh – Burglary of a Habitation, Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hawkins, Creshanda Yvette – Criminal Trespass

Hoffauir, Macon Carley – Burglary of a Habitation, Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Parish, Donald Byron Jr. – Revocation of Probation

Pena, Rhonda Marie – Hold for Jefferson County-Assault

Roth, Garth Wade – Aggravated Assault With Weapon, Assault/Family Violence and Violate Protective Order

Terry, Dusty Royce – Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana

White, Max Shayne – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Violate Promise to Appear

