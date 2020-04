The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 11, 2020:

Barnett, Austin Ryan – Speeding 10 percent or more and Driving While License Invalid

Bryant, Christopher Matthew – Assault/Family Violence

Cardenas, Jose Ciraco – Interfering With

Emerson, Eric Wayne – Possession of Marijuana

Gragg, Charles David – Public Intoxication

Sauceda, Jesus Gustavo – Assault/Family Violence

Umanzor-Mejia, Rogen Damian – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Bryant, Christopher Matthew

Cardenas, Jose Ciraco

Emerson, Eric Wayne

Sauceda, Jesus Gustavo

Umanzor-Mejia, Rogen Damian

Share this: Twitter

Facebook