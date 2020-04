The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 13, 2020:

Bogany, Samuel Ladale – Revocation of Community Supervision-Assault/Family Violence

Cole, Jade Alexandrea – Resisting Arrest

Cox, Ronald Wayne – Criminal Trespass

Wilridge, William Charles Jr. – Deadly Conduct

Yates, Robert Mayo – Terroristic Threat

