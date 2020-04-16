Daryl James Machart, 63, resident of Baytown, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home. He was born on November 21, 1956, to the late Franke Vaclav and Dolores Childress Machart in El Campo, Texas. Daryl graduated from Madison High School in Houston, class of 1976. He worked for many years as a truck driver and later owned and operated his own hot shot delivery service with his wife, Lari.

Daryl pursued many interests, some of which included spending time with his family, children, and grandchildren. He was a very dedicated husband and father, always involved in his children’s extra-curricular activities when they were younger. Daryl was an avid sports fan who enjoyed everything from slow-pitch softball to baseball and football. He liked to play washer and was also talented in playing croquet that no one ever wanted to play against him.

Daryl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, nephew, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his granddaughter Isabella Grace McKean. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of 39 years Lari Lynn Machart; his children Courtney Martin and husband Ricky of Willis, Tifany Hallum and husband Wesley of Kenefick, Natalie Machart of Baytown, and Emily McKean and husband Austin of Conroe; his seven granddaughters and four grandsons; his one great-granddaughter and four great-grandsons; his siblings Pete Machart, Lisa Durdin and husband Brett, and Kenny Machart; his aunt Dorothy Lawson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2pm until 7pm on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton, Texas. A memorial service will be held for Daryl at a later date.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, attendance at the visitation will be limited. Sterling Funeral Home is unable to accommodate more than 10 people at a time Please understand that you may be asked to wait in your vehicle until there is a vacancy to enter. We appreciate your understanding at this time.

In Pursuant to Executive Order No. GA-08 relating to COVID-19 preparedness and mitigation issued by the Governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abbott, effective March 20, 2020 at 11:59p, Order No. 1 “In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people”

