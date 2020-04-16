Debra Lynn McPike was born in Houston, Texas on February 11, 1961 to Billy Lee Arnold and Carol Ruth Henderson Arnold, and she passed away April 15, 2020 in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 59. Debra graduated from Splendora High School in 1980, and was the assistant manager of the Dollar General Store.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Michael Lee Arnold. She is survived by her children, Ethan Matlock of Cleveland, Texas and Charity Ann Matlock of Oklahoma; sisters, Pamela Vollmer of Porter, Texas and Regina Ann Vollmer of Splendora, Texas; grandchildren, Jacob Dueane Matlock, Alexis Marie Hill and Dominik Tristan James-Hyeman; great grandson, Jeremiah Jackson. Debra is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Debra Lynn McPike, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

