Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 15, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 15, 2020:

Banks, Derrick Edward – Revocation of Community Supervision-Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Bundick, Darren Herschell – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Conger, Frank Dale – Hold for the State of Indiana

Lavern, Johnny Dale – Revocation of Probation-Driving While Intoxicated

McCaig, Lucas Jai – Aggravated Robbery and Burglary of a Building (three counts)

Morgan, Dakota Ray – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention, Parole Violation, Hold for San Jacinto County-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Hold for San Jacinto County-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Hold for San Jacinto County-Evading Arrest or Detention

Ornelas, Beatriz Alexis – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Parrish, Brunce William – Hold for Hardin County-Burglary of a Building

Scarborough, Jacob Davis – Possession of a Controlled Substance

