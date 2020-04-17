Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 15, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 15, 2020:
- Banks, Derrick Edward – Revocation of Community Supervision-Forgery of a Financial Instrument
- Bundick, Darren Herschell – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Conger, Frank Dale – Hold for the State of Indiana
- Lavern, Johnny Dale – Revocation of Probation-Driving While Intoxicated
- McCaig, Lucas Jai – Aggravated Robbery and Burglary of a Building (three counts)
- Morgan, Dakota Ray – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention, Parole Violation, Hold for San Jacinto County-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Hold for San Jacinto County-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Hold for San Jacinto County-Evading Arrest or Detention
- Ornelas, Beatriz Alexis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Parrish, Brunce William – Hold for Hardin County-Burglary of a Building
- Scarborough, Jacob Davis – Possession of a Controlled Substance