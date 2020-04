The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 16, 2020:

Chatlin, Jennifer Hanchey – Theft

Cosey, Damitreon Markquice – Capital Murder by Terror Threat/Other Felony

Ornelas, Beatriz Alexis – Engaging in Organized Crime

Sconyer, Christopher Lee – Theft of Property

Way, John James – Hold for the State of Louisiana

