Walmart employees will be required to wear face masks starting Monday

Walmart announced a new policy on Friday that will require all employees at its Walmart and Sam’s Club locations to wear a face mask starting Monday, April 20. The policy is being initiated to help slow the spread of Coronavirus.

This new policy applies to distribution and fulfillment centers, and corporate offices. Walmart also will be encouraging customers and members to wear face coverings when they shop.

“We have evolved our policy on face coverings from optional to mandatory as public health guidance has shifted. The CDC now recommends wearing face coverings in public settings, including grocery stores, to help curb the spread of the virus,” according to statement from Walmart CEO John Furner and Sam’s Club CEO Kath McLay. “Although most state and local governments do not mandate the use of face coverings in public settings, the CDC has reported that recent studies show a significant portion of individuals with the virus lack symptoms and can transmit the virus. With this knowledge, we believe it is simply in everyone’s best interest to use masks or face coverings to curb the spread of this disease.”

Employees can provide their own mask, so long as it meets guidelines, or one will be furnished for them. Employees also must pass an associate health screening and temperature check when they report for work.

Walmart is encouraging employees to practice social distancing with a space of six feet or more between themselves and others whenever possible.

In order to adhere to the executive order established by Liberty County Judge Jay Knight, shoppers are encouraged to send only one member per family inside grocery stores and other retail stores until the executive order is lifted.

