Glenn Thomas Newcomb, age 56 of Conroe Texas passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born September 17, 1963 in Houston, Texas to parents Billie Sue Smith and Dieudonne Melancon Jr.

Survivors include his parents, Billie and Johnny Newcomb; daughter, Ashly Newcomb; brothers, Donny Newcomb, Randy Newcomb and Jerry Newcomb; grandchildren, Tristan Canales, Brielle Canales and Daxton Espinoza (on the way); uncles, Jimmy Smith, Robert Newcomb, Hugh “Bubba” Massey, Ralph Melancon, and Stephen Melancon; aunts, Ginger Smith Massey, Linda Smith Brannon, Vicky Newcomb, Lois Melancon, Sharon Melancon, and Joan Melancon; nephews, Alan Newcomb, Daniel Newcomb and James Cothran; nieces, Shelly Blakely, Angela Newcomb, Chyanne Newcomb and Betty Sellers; other survivors, Deanna Newcomb and Jane Newcomb; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Dieudonne Melancon Jr.; grandparents, Euphemon and Gladys Melancon, Edgar and Letha Faye Smith, and Opal Newcomb; uncles and aunts, Simon Melancon, Judy Smith, Johnny Brannon, Pete Newcomb, Jimmy Newcomb, Barbara, Dot, and Anne.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

To send flowers or plant a tree in memory of Glenn Thomas Newcomb, visit the Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

