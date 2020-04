The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 17, 2020:

Bass, James Monroe – Parole Violation

Carson, Cody Michael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Castorina, Keith Michael – Failure to Appear

Leal-Galindo, Jacobo Cipriano – Bond Forfeiture-Failure to Identify Fugitive

Mendez, Liliana – Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Sims, Joseph Larkin – Possession of a Controlled Substance

