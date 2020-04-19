Marilyn Green Lay Till, 70, unexpectedly passed away on April 12, 2020, at her home in Oak Island, Texas. She was born on November 18, 1949, in Meridian, MS.

A private graveside service with immediate family was held on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Anahuac Cemetery in Anahuac, officiated by Brother Trey Clark.

Marilyn is survived by her children Beverly Knight of Tupelo, MS, Mignon Edmonds (Ken) of Anahuac, TX, Dale Carmichael II of Meridian, MS, and Ashley Sigrest (Brad) of Brandon, MS; grandchildren, Christian Carmichael, Blake Mauldin, Jace Mauldin, Caleb Edmonds, Cameron Edmonds, Brady Sigrest, Rylan Sigrest, Keller Sigrest, and Chapel Sigrest. Survivors also include her brother, Harold Green (Nancy), sister, Betty Miller; brothers-in-law, Gerald McCary, and Mike Whitlock; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold B. and Hazel W. Green of Meridian, MS; brothers, Tommy Green, Sonny Green, and Bo Green; sisters, Carolyn McCary and Ann Whitlock.

Growing up in Tuxedo, Marilyn was an incredible baseball and softball player who was well known for her amazing sidearm. She played for many years in Meridian and continued to play after moving to Texas. She was an unstoppable shortstop and cleanup batter who could hit the ball out of the park. In addition to playing sports, she loved watching all sports and having conversations about her favorite teams and players.

She moved to Texas in 1981 and opened her first restaurant, The Junction in 1987. Later that year, she opened The Dock Restaurant and Motel through 1992. Marilyn was an excellent cook and enjoyed visiting with her customers and friends.

Marilyn also had an amazing green thumb and was an incredible gardener. She was compassionate about all animals, donating to APSCA and would take in and help feed any stray that came her way.

She was a member of Oak Island Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. More than anything, Marilyn loved the Lord, her family, and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marilyn’s honor to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ASPCA.org.

There will be no public visitation. Arrangements were handled by Sterling Funeral Home.

