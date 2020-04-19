Powerful storm knocks out power and trees in Tarkington and Cleveland

A powerful storm on Sunday toppled a few trees and caused utility poles to lean precariously over CR 2285 in Tarkington.

According to Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader, there are no confirmed reports of tornadoes from the storm system that passed through Liberty County Sunday afternoon.

“One of our dispatchers saw some reports on social media about a possible tornado, but it’s unconfirmed,” he said.

Liberty County is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Sunday.

The storm also knocked out a traffic light at E. Houston and Charles Barker streets near Cleveland High School and took out a tree on E. Houston at Truman near Cleveland Middle School.

The downed lines caused some minor power outages.

Cleveland Fire Department posted this photo of the traffic signal at E. Houston and Charles Barker near the Cleveland High School. One of the lights was knocked down during a storm on Sunday.

Cleveland Fire Department posted this photo to Facebook of a tree that knocked out power at E. Houston and Truman streets at Cleveland Middle School.

Uprooted trees took out sections of fences along CR 2285 in Tarkington on Sunday when a powerful storm moved through the area.

A tree leans precariously over CR 2285 in Tarkington after a strong storm blew through the area Sunday afternoon.

A few big trees were knocked over into a fence on CR 2285 in Tarkington on Sunday when a powerful storm moved through the area.

