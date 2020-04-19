Powerful storm knocks out power and trees in Tarkington and Cleveland

A powerful storm on Sunday toppled a few trees and caused utility poles to lean precariously over CR 2285 in Tarkington.
According to Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader, there are no confirmed reports of tornadoes from the storm system that passed through Liberty County Sunday afternoon.
“One of our dispatchers saw some reports on social media about a possible tornado, but it’s unconfirmed,” he said.
Liberty County is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Sunday.
The storm also knocked out a traffic light at E. Houston and Charles Barker streets near Cleveland High School and took out a tree on E. Houston at Truman near Cleveland Middle School.
The downed lines caused some minor power outages.