The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 18, 2020:

Brown, Dakota Cheyenne – Public Intoxication

Kelly-Powe, Amanda Grace – Public Intoxication

Starnes, Zachary Orion – Possession of Marijuana

Tanton, Onnie Doyle Jr. – Driving While License Invalid

Woodward, Jerry Dewayne – Disorderly Conduct

