Jesse Wayne Woods, 38, of Dayton, passed away on Monday April 20, 2020 in Baytown, Texas. Jesse was born September 8, 1981 in Baytown to parents Bruce Woods, Sr. and Cathy Keeton Woods.

Jesses was a life long resident of Dayton where he attended Dayton Schools graduating in 2000. He continued his education and graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2005. Jesse was currently a teacher and coach for Liberty ISD and a member of Texas High School Coaches Association. He was very active in Dayton Youth Sports Association, was a member of the DYSA board, and the Rangers Softball Association. He enjoyed doing everything with his family, coaching and loving the outdoors. Jesse touched many through his life, whether it was in his family, his teaching or coaching. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Jesse was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elize Woods, Colleen Woods, Jack Keeton and Judy Wood, also his brother-in-law, Jordon Pierce. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 13 years Jodi Pierce Woods of Dayton; his parents, Bruce and Cathy Woods of Dayton; his children, Brendan Woods, Jordon Woods, Jess Woods, Jace Woods, and Jaxx Woods; his brother, Bruce Woods, Jr. and wife Spring; his sister, Paula Newkirk and husband Hunter; his grandparents, Pat Grayson, Jack Grayson, Merv and Linda Pierce and Silas Wood; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bret and Kathy Pierce; brothers-in-law, Erik Pierce and wife Tamami,

Jered Pierce and wife Brittany and Brody Pierce; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and a host of friends.

A private family service is scheduled at this time. Please leave your thoughts and memories for Jesse’s family at www.pacestancil.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

