Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 19, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 19, 2020:
- Conchas-Sanchez, Hugo – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Lopez, Angel Manuel – Public Intoxication
- Lott, Christopher Alan – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Public Intoxication
- Miller, Keilani Jean – Public Intoxication
- Rodriguez-Lezcano, Sergio Luis – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Tello, Rafael Cortez – Assault by Offensive Contact
- Wreyford, Joseph Patrick – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia