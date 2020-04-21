Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 19, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 19, 2020:

Conchas-Sanchez, Hugo – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Lopez, Angel Manuel – Public Intoxication

Lott, Christopher Alan – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Public Intoxication

Miller, Keilani Jean – Public Intoxication

Rodriguez-Lezcano, Sergio Luis – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Tello, Rafael Cortez – Assault by Offensive Contact

Wreyford, Joseph Patrick – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

