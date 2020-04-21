Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 19, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 19, 2020:

  • Conchas-Sanchez, Hugo – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Lopez, Angel Manuel – Public Intoxication
  • Lott, Christopher Alan – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Public Intoxication
  • Miller, Keilani Jean – Public Intoxication
  • Rodriguez-Lezcano, Sergio Luis – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Tello, Rafael Cortez – Assault by Offensive Contact
  • Wreyford, Joseph Patrick – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
