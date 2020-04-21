Linda Faye Givens Holbrook, 69, of Stilson passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. Linda was born February 13, 1951 in El Dorado, Arkansas to parents Henry Givens and Nellie Ferguson Givens.

Linda spent her younger years in Conroe where she graduated from Conroe High School in 1969. Linda had lived in Dayton since 1975 and worked many years for Dayton State Bank. She also was the business manager for Dayton Air Conditioning. Linda attended the First United Methodist Church in Dayton. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, gardening, crossword puzzles and fishing.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Donald Givens and Randall Givens. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Virgil “Buddy” Holbrook of Stilson; her daughter, Angie Baker and husband Danny of Katy; sons, David Holbrook and wife Michelle of Dayton, Steven Holbrook of Houston, and Kenneth Holbrook and wife Jennifer of Katy; grandchildren, Cason and Ellis Baker, Austin and Hope Butler, Kara, Elise, and Aaron Holbrook; sister, Barbara Croft and husband Roy; sister-in-law, Pam Givens; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A private family service is scheduled at this time. Please leave your thoughts and memories for Linda’s family at www.pacestancil.com For those who desire memorials may be made to CASA of Liberty County, P.O. Box 9027, Liberty, Texas 77575 or Dayton Volunteer Fire Department, 1001 Bill Moreau Drive, Dayton, Texas 77535

