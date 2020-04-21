Storage building thieves sought by Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who were seen on security cameras breaking into a storage building business located in the 8100 block of Fostoria Road in far Liberty County on April 14.

Deputy Cade Lowery responded to this burglary and was advised by the owner that he had seen a silver-colored, four-door Ford F-150 pick-up truck, thought to be a 2014 or 2015 model, enter the facility and drive to the back of the property where locked storage buildings were located.

“Several minutes later [the owner] saw the same two men drive out the front gate with a yellow generator in the bed of the truck. Such activity is not unusual for this business as clients take their property in and out at all hours of the day,” said Capt. Ken DeFoor, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, in a written release.

However, later that afternoon a client reported to the owner that locks had been cut on three storage units. Owners were contacted and only one reported a loss. The stolen items is a Champion generator 4500-watt, yellow in color, Model 100216 and serial number of 19UN1000222.

The Ford truck being driven by the burglary suspects had what appeared to be a spare tire on the right rear wheel as it did not match the other three chrome and black wheels. In addition it had what appeared to be a heavy duty chrome trailer hitch with what appeared, also, to be paper dealer’s license plates.

The generator has been entered into the NCIC system as stolen for later identification. In a joint effort to help arrest these two suspects, the owner of the facility has joined forces with the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization by putting up a $1,000. reward combined with any award that Crime Stoppers may offer. Therefore, if anyone has information that will result in the arrest of these two suspects, they are requested to call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). The identity of the “tipster” will remain anonymous.

Below are some of the images captured on surveillance cameras:











