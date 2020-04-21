William Lee Eddleman, Jr., age 76 of Houston, Texas passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born October 6, 1943 in Houston, Texas to parents Margaret and William Eddleman, Sr. who preceded him in death along with his wife of 41 years, Carolyn Faye Archer.

Survivors include his wife of 8 years, Sandra Susie Eddleman; sons, Harry Walter Archer Eddleman and William Christian Eddleman; daughter in laws, Oona Catherine Eddleman and Lisa Eddleman; grandchildren, Madeline Mae Carolyn Eddleman, Jack Francis Eddleman and William David Archer Eddleman; step sons, Chad David Bowser and Tyler James Bowser; nieces, Mallory Archer Samson and Carolyn Lenn Scott; and nephew, Christian Archer.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Cochran Cemetery, Coldspring, Texas with Rev. Reagan Cocke officiating.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

