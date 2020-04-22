Jeremy Dale Williams, 38, of Houston, Texas passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2020. Jeremy was born on October 8, 1981 in Texas City, Texas to his loving parents Jearl Dean Williams, Jr and Laurene Persons Williams.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Jearl (Billy) D. Williams, sr., his maternal grandparents Donald (Bud) and Anna Persons.

Jeremy was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He graduated from Liberty High School in 2000 and went on to earn his Bachelor’s of Science Degree from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. He was an electrical engineer for many years and truly enjoyed what he did. Jeremy loved super hero movies and was an avid collector of super hero memorabilia. He had an eclectic taste in decorating style as well as music. He especially loved listening to Texas Country music with his brother. In his spare time, if he wasn’t seeing the newest Marvel or Star Wars movie, he was reading a favorite western or sci-fi fantasy novel. He was a “gentle giant” with an introspective spirit and a subtle sense of humor and a smirk to match. He was the best kind of friend, always quietly standing by and willing to help. He doted on his nieces and nephews, and they loved their “teddy bear” of an uncle. Jeremy was proud to be a Texan. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros, and Texas A&M Aggies with his dad and brother. Jeremy loved his mom and had his own unique way of showing her affection with a flip of her hoodie or gently tousling her hair. He loved traveling with his family, as long as sand didn’t get between his toes. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving mother and father, Jearl (Jerry) D. Williams, Jr. and Laurene (Lauri) Williams. His loving grandmother Waltraud Grund Williams (Nanny) His loving brother Christopher Williams and wife Ashlee and their children Garrett, Cole, Ainslee and Everlee. He also leaves behind his Aunt Ellen, cousins and lifelong friends, who were truly his family too.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 10am at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty.

In lieu of flowers and because Jeremy was allergic to them, the family requests donations (monetary or books) may be made in his honor to Liberty Library and/or Liberty Elementary School.

