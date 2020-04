The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 20, 2020:

Aleman, Elizabeth – Disorderly Conduct

Baker, Jason Phillip – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Chamberlain, Alexander – Public Intoxication

Cook, Charles William – Violate Emergency Management Plan

Dugat, Alonzo Emanuel Jr. – Burglary of a Building

Howell, Russell Leo – Bond Forfeiture-Assault/Family Violence

Knight, Christopher Shane – Violate Emergency Management Plan

