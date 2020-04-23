Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 21, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 21, 2020:
- Dempsey, Troy Gann – Parole Violation
- Grimes, Mark Alexander – Criminal Non-Support
- Jackson, Domanik Jason – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Service, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse, Theft of Property, Failure to Identify Fugitive From Justice and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Mayfield, Byron Depaul – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Mouton, Jamal Roshaun – Public Intoxication
- Wickliff, Blake Mims – Evading Arrest, Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation
- Wigginton, Patrick Aaron – Driving While License Invalid