Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 21, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 21, 2020:

  • Dempsey, Troy Gann – Parole Violation
  • Grimes, Mark Alexander – Criminal Non-Support
  • Jackson, Domanik Jason – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Service, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse, Theft of Property, Failure to Identify Fugitive From Justice and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Mayfield, Byron Depaul – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Mouton, Jamal Roshaun – Public Intoxication
  • Wickliff, Blake Mims – Evading Arrest, Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation
  • Wigginton, Patrick Aaron – Driving While License Invalid
