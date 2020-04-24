Jerry Lynn Gray, 60, of Liberty, Tx. passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife. Mr. Gray was born on March 12, 1960, in Liberty, TX. to the late Tommy Hair and Wilma Hair. He was a retired pipe fitter for several companies. Mr. Gray loved bull dogs. He enjoyed welding, fishing and hanging out with his brothers.

Mr. Gray is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tommy Gray, Donald Gray; sister, Susan Hair.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Virginia C. Gray of Liberty; step son, Jimmie Perkins of Liberty; step daughters, Virginia Mae and husband Buddy of Liberty, Joyce Brents of Hardin; brother, Allen Gray and wife Lisa of Lufkin, Tx; ten step grandchildren and four step great grandchildren.

Private services to be held at a later date. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Jerry Gray, please visit our Tribute Store.

