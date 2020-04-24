Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 22, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 22, 2020:

  • Acevedo, Davian Jordan – Theft
  • Heironimus, Ariel Naomi – Hold for Harris County-Theft
  • James, April Sue – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Kirchner, Justin Lloyd – Criminal Mischief
  • Lopez, Stephanie Leann – Criminal Mischief
  • Milam, Tonya Marie – Resisting Arrest
  • Rodriguez, Alex Kelly – Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief, Theft of Service and Failure to Comply with Curfew
  • Streetman, Patrick Clay – Driving While Intoxicated-Open Container
  • Tanton, William Earl – Hold for Chambers County-Assault/Family Violence, Hold for Chambers County-Evading Arrest and Hold for Chambers County-Failure to Identify Fugitive
