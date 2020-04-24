Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 22, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 22, 2020:

Acevedo, Davian Jordan – Theft

Heironimus, Ariel Naomi – Hold for Harris County-Theft

James, April Sue – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Kirchner, Justin Lloyd – Criminal Mischief

Lopez, Stephanie Leann – Criminal Mischief

Milam, Tonya Marie – Resisting Arrest

Rodriguez, Alex Kelly – Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief, Theft of Service and Failure to Comply with Curfew

Streetman, Patrick Clay – Driving While Intoxicated-Open Container

Tanton, William Earl – Hold for Chambers County-Assault/Family Violence, Hold for Chambers County-Evading Arrest and Hold for Chambers County-Failure to Identify Fugitive

