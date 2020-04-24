Martha Gneane Wedergren, age 68 of Shepherd, Texas passed away at home Tuesday, April 22, 2020. She was born November 7, 1951 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Ralph Thomas and Fannie Sue Whitton who she is preceded in death by.



Martha was a devout woman of God who loved her church. She taught Sunday School and directed the kids choir. Martha was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved playing the piano and has taught many children how to play.



Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Kevin Wedergren; son, Kyle Wedergren and wife Leslie; daughter, Melody Wedergren; sisters, Ronda Littlefield and Cynthia Culberth; grandchildren, Devin Wedergren and Delaney Wedergren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Old Big Creek Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas with Bro. Gregary Gerald officiating.





PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641 To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Martha Gneane Wedergren please visit our Tribute Store.

